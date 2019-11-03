Bypoll results further squeeze Nitish with assertive BJP lurking around

On October 17, Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah declared that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will contest next year’s Bihar Assembly polls under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s leadership, ending speculation about the alliance in the state.

Leaders of the Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) erupted in joy. “It is a slap on the face of the opposition, which was enjoying (the bickering),” tweeted state minister Shayam Rajak. However, their joy was short-lived — the ruling alliance received a drubbing less than a week later in the by-elections held ...