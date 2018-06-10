Challenges far from over for H D Kumaraswamy's regime in Karnataka

Amid intense political drama in Karnataka over cabinet expansion and portfolio allocations earlier this month, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy quietly visited IT czar N R Narayana Murthy at his Jayanagar residence.

Although the Infosys co-founder maintains an apolitical stance, he has a cordial relationship with the Gowdas. The new chief minister sought Murthy’s suggestions on improving Bengaluru's infrastructure, which has crumbled under successive governments despite the erstwhile Congress government creating a separate portfolio of Bengaluru Development ...