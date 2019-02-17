Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel sounds the Lok Sabha election bugle

Hardly a month after assuming office, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was holding a meeting of bureaucrats when an important piece of news appeared on a local web portal. The portal started running the story as “breaking news”.

An official at the chief minister’s secretariat showed it to Baghel on the mobile phone. The chief minister stopped the proceedings. “An important tip from the meeting has been leaked and if the practice continues, I will have to keep your mobile phones outside,” Baghel fumed. The state’s top officers, all ...