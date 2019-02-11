Ruling Congress stops 8,493 BJP-approved infra projects in Chhattisgarh

The newly-formed government in Chhattisgarh had stopped the execution of 8,493 infrastructure development projects that were approved by the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

“In all, 203 projects would continue while the state government had stopped further construction of 8,493 projects (that were approved by the previous government),” Chief Minister said in the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly Monday. Most of the projects relate to public works department (PWD).

He alleged that his predecessor was in a hurry to announce and perform bhumi pujan (laying foundation stone) for the projects to gain political mileage. He claimed the infrastructure projects were approved withoit any criteria, before the model code of conduct came into effect for the state assembly elections held in November 2018.

bagged 68 seats in the House of 90 in Chhattisgarh, to end end 15 years of rule in the state.

“The state has a new government in place and we have our own priorities,” Baghel said. The construction work of all the projects were stopped and would revive based on priorities, he said, adding that the state government would examine the projects before deciding whether to execute or abandon.

Former Chief Minister Raman Singh urged Baghel to expedite the projects approved by the Bastar and Sarguja Development Authorities and other bodies, as the committee that gave nod had local public representatives including members. He added that the work of municipal bodies, panchayats had also been stopped despite the fact that the state government was not funding it.