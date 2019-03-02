Communal forces cannot and should not be in govt: Sitaram Yechury

There is no one who has more experience of running coalitions than the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI (M)]. What makes a coalition work? First of all, the coalition has to be on the basis of a certain programme. And what makes a coalition function is the agreement on certain policy directions.

And that is what takes away the other agendas of “shopping lists” that various partners have. So it is no longer deal-making but actually delivering to the people what you’ve promised. Given our experience in running coalitions, we always insist on having a ...