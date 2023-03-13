Angry govt lashes out at Rahul Gandhi's London panning of Indian democracy

Leader of the Rajya Sabha, ripped into the opposition, especially leader Rahul Gandhi, for criticising India’s democracy on foreign soil, with leader rebutting the charge on procedural and political grounds. So heated was the exchange that the had to be adjourned for the day before lunch. Similar scenes were witnessed in the Lok Sabha, which too adjourned ahead of schedule. The result was the Opposition’s plans to raise the issue of the Hindenburg report and demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) got no hearing.

Goyal said: “The entire country saw how an Opposition leader hurt the sentiments of Indians on foreign soil. He should apologise to the country and every Indian. He should apologise to the Army. He should come to the House and apologise to the Army, media and judiciary for his remarks on democracy.”

Goyal added: “He (Rahul) should understand what democracy is. Democracy had come under threat when the fundamental rights were suspended during the Emergency. Who did it? His party did it. Democracy comes under threat when the voice of the media is muzzled, freedom of speech is stifled…his party did it.”

Kharge cited rules to say Goyal’s charges must be expunged as Rahul is not a member of the Rajya Sabha, and the party and the rules do not permit naming a person who isn't a member of the House. Goyal said he had not named .

Referring to Goyal’s remarks on democracy, Kharge said, “The entire country knows what is happening in India.” He alleged that democracy in India was not functioning in accordance with the Constitution and democratic ethos. “Modi saab said in China that there was no democracy in India. There was nothing left in India…,” he said amid loud interruptions from the Treasury benches.

Kharge cited two previous rulings to say that no member of the House can level charges on a member of the other House. With protests from both sides continuing, Dhankhar said he would give his ruling on Tuesday and adjourned the proceedings of the House till then.

“Today the Leader of the House in the RS, was allowed to speak for quite some time on remarks made by an MP of the Lok Sabha. This is against all rules. The Leader of the Opposition was then not allowed to be heard,” Congress chief whip Jairam Ramesh later said.

Later, addressing a press conference where other opposition leaders were also present, Kharge said the Chairman’s use of ‘rules’ was somewhat selective. Kharge said Goyal used “objectionable” language, charging that he tried to insult democracy.

“They (BJP) are throttling democracy. There is no place for the Constitution and democracy in Modi and BJP raj. They are misusing every autonomous body and agency…No notice, rule of law… He (Modi) is running the country like a dictator. And they are talking about democracy, patriotism and the prestige of the country,” Kharge alleged.

He then referred to some of the statements made by PM Modi on foreign soil.

“In China, Modi had said that ‘earlier you felt ashamed of being born in India, but now you feel proud to represent the country…’ Who said this? The Prime Minister had said it,” Kharge said.

He also said that “In South Korea, the PM had said that earlier people would lament, they would ask what sin they committed to have been born in India,” asking the Modi dispensation, “First see the mirror of truth before lecturing the Congress party.”

In the parallel, in written answers (over which no debate is held), the government said it had not set up any committee to probe allegations by a short seller against the Adani Group, but added that stock market regulator SEBI is investigating market allegations against the group.

A separate investigation into imports of Indonesian coal by the conglomerate hasn't reached finality, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said. Lok Sabha saw several questions being put by MPs to the government on the Adani issue, which were replied through written responses by the minister. To a question asking if the government had constituted any committee to investigate allegations made against the Adani group by Hindenburg Research, he said, "No".

To a separate question, Chaudhary said the nine listed companies forming part of Adani group saw a 60 per cent decline in market capitalisation from January 24, 2023 till March 1 subsequent to the publication of the Hindenburg report. On the allegations, he said the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), as the statutory regulator of securities markets, is mandated to put in place regulatory frameworks for effecting stable operations and development of the securities markets including protection of investors.

"As per its mandate, it conducts investigations into any alleged violations of its Regulations by any market entity," he said. "It is, accordingly, undertaking investigation into the market allegations against the Adani Group of companies." He gave no further details.

To a separate question on investigation by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) into import of power generation and transmission equipment by Adani, he said the probe has "concluded" and the "report has been submitted before the relevant judicial authorities". He, however, did not reveal the findings. On the alleged irregularities in imports of Indonesia coal by the Adani group companies, he said, "investigations by DRI have not reached finality as information sought from exporting countries through execution of Letters Rogatory (LRs) is under litigation."