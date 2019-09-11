Congress party's winter may last longer with disorder in the organisation

Insiders have taken to call it a battle of attrition between ‘Team Rahul Gandhi’ and the Congress veterans.

Sonia Gandhi may have completed a month as the interim president of the Grand Old Party on Tuesday, but in the last 30 days, her son and his team have vetoed key decisions his mother and her associates among the party veterans have sought to take. ‘Team Rahul’ has also, on more than one occasion, queered the pitch for his mother as she has tried to pull the party from its bootstraps for the forthcoming Assembly polls in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and ...