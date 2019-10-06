Dantewada by-poll defeat exposes BJP's divided house in Chhattisgarh

Just two days ahead of the by-election on September 23 in Dantewada, a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister, along with a senior party functionary, was camping at the district headquarters of the party, waiting to disburse money to local leaders given the job of booth management. However, most did not turn up.

The former minister, who was assigned the task of election management in the southern part of the constituency, enquired about the cold response of the cadre. To his surprise, local functionaries candidly told him that the money offered was not even 25 per cent of the ...