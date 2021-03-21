Data discrepancy obstructing rehabilitation of manual scavengers

India banned and criminalised manual scavenging in 1993, and 20 years later, the Prohibition of Employment as And their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 (PEMSR Act, 2013), expanded the scope of rehabilitating (over 95 per cent are Dalits) and their dependents by providing for cash assistance to a member of the household, voluntary skill development training, capital subsidy and concessional loans, and scholarships for children. It also mandated the formation of central and state-level committees to monitor and coordinate the implementation of the Act.

The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment introduced the Self Employment Scheme for Rehabilitation of (SRMS) in 2007 to aid the rehabilitation of 'former' manual scavengers transitioning to other occupations. The Centre provides 100% funds for the scheme, which is implemented by the Safai Karamcharis Finance and Development Corporation. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has reduced the budget allocation for the SRMS in February by 9% to Rs 100 crore for FY22.





"Persons released from manual scavenging should not have to cross hurdles to receive what is their legitimate due under the law," the had noted in 2014. Rehabilitation is riddled with obstacles and hurdles, say former manual scavengers, activists and other stakeholders. For one, multiple data surveys and associated data discrepancy on the number of manual scavengers have complicated the process of identification and rehabilitation.