Disgruntled Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia meets PM with Amit Shah

Seventeen MLAs, including at least six ministers, known to be Scindia loyalists, are currently in Bengaluru

Jyotiraditya Scindia | File photo
Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia meets PM Modi accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday amid indications that he may join hands with the BJP to topple the Madhya Pradesh government, according to NDTV. This comes even as efforts were on by the Congress to woo back disgruntled leader.

Legislators loyal to Scindia, who have been upset with the Congress leadership with his marginalisation in the affairs of the Madhya Pradesh Congress, are likely to quit the party to reduce the Kamal Nath-led government to a minority.

Seventeen MLAs, including at least six ministers, known to be Scindia loyalists, are currently in Bengaluru. Chief Minister Kamal Nath promised to reconstitute the state Cabinet after an emergency meeting late on Monday night. Following the meet, around 20 ministers resigned reposing faith in Nath's leadership.

In Delhi, hectic efforts were underway by the Congress leadership to save the party's government in Madhya Pradesh, and placate Scindia who has long been at daggers drawn with Kamal Nath over leadership issues.

The party high command is sending emissaries, including Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot to Scindia in order to win him back. But the efforts have not borne any fruit yet, they said.

Pilot tried reaching out to Scindia, but failed. The disgruntled Scindia did not respond to his message, sources said.

On Tuesday, Pilot tweeted, "I am hopeful that the current crisis in Madhya Pradesh ends soon and that leaders are able to resolve differences. The state needs a stable government in order to fulfil the promises make to the electorate."

Congress veteran and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh said Scindia could not be contacted.

"We have not been able to talk to him yet... Anyone who is a true Congressman will not leave the party," he said, adding the people of the state would give a befitting reply to anyone who attempts to undermine their mandate.
First Published: Tue, March 10 2020. 11:19 IST

