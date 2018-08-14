JUST IN
DMK's executive committee meet starts, Stalin's elevation as chief likely

The meeting is expected to fix a date for the general council meet to elect M K Stalin as party president

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

DMK,Stalin,DMK executive committee meeting
Stalin among other DMK leaders at the party's executive committee meeting

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) first executive committee meeting after the demise of its long-term president M Karunanidhi begins at the party headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday.

The meeting is expected to pass a resolution condoling Karunanidhi's death, to fix date for the general council meet to elect M K Stalin as party president and urging Centre to give Bharat Ratna to Karunanidhi says party sources.

DMK's General Secretary K Anbalagan is chairing the meeting, TKS Elangovan was the first one to read condolence message for Karunanidhi. Karunanidhi's daughter Kanimozhi is also participating in the meeting.

The meeting is being closely watched by the partymen, rival parties and the political analysts, as it is crucial for DMK.

A day ahead of a the meeting, the standoff between brothers M K Alagiri and M K Stalin once again came out in the public. 67-year old Alagiri, the eldest son of late M Karunanidhi, alleged that his brother Stalin does not want him in the party and claimed that he had the support of his father's loyalists.

After paying homage to his father in Chennai on Monday, former Union Minister Alagiri, who was expelled by his father in 2014 for a continued slanderous attack on party leaders, said "I came to my father's grave to express my feelings & sentiments. You will come to know about it (his political stand) later".

"I do not know about tomorrow's emergency executive meeting because I am not in the DMK, but I know my father's supporters are with me," he told reporters.

He alleged that several DMK leaders are in touch with Rajinikanth and party posts are being sold.

"The present leaders will destroy the party and Karunanidhi's soul will punish them," Alagiri had said.
First Published: Tue, August 14 2018. 11:46 IST

