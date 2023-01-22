DMK vs governor row: Battle of ideologies, a struggle steeped in history

In August 2021, as the Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin government completed 100 days in office, Tamilarasu, a magazine brought out by the state’s Department of Information and Public Relations, released a special edition. It was titled Thalai Nimirum Tamizhagam: Nootrandin Thisaiyil Nooru Naatkal, roughly translated as ‘Tamizhagam Holds Head High: A 100-Year Direction In 100 Days’.