Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala released from prison after four years

Expelled leader and close aide of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, was released from prison in Bengaluru on Wednesday after four years of imprisonment in a disproportionate wealth case. Prison authorities completed the process for her release at the at Victoria Hospital where she is being treated for Coronavirus infection. In a show of strength on Sasikala's release, Chief Minister K Palaniswmi inaugurated a memorial for former in the presence of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam.



Sources said that Sasikala would not be leaving for Chennai today and would continue to undergo treatment at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru.



On her return to Chennai, Sasikala will not be able to step into ‘Veda Nilayam’, the residence of late Jayalalithaa, as the state government has taken possession of the property and will convert it into a memorial which is expected to open to the public from January 28.



Sasikala was convicted in a disproportionate assets case and was jailed at Parappana Agrahara prison in Bengaluru.