Family drama: The Scindias and their privilege, both royal and political

In June 2018, the people of Guna saw with interest a new face at Congress meetings: Mahanaryaman Scindia, son of Jyotiraditya Scindia who was then the Congress Campaign Committee in charge. Whether it was Guna, Gwalior or Shivpuri districts, Mahanaryaman assisted his father by travelling to places the latter was not able to visit.

On Tuesday, March 10, when Scindia Sr parted ways with the Congress, his son tweeted: “I am proud of my father for taking a stand for himself. It takes courage to resign from a legacy.” > History repeats itself It was in 1967 that ...