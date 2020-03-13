JUST IN
MP Guv removes 6 Scindia loyalist ministers as CM says ready for floor test
Business Standard

Family drama: The Scindias and their privilege, both royal and political

The Scindias have always enjoyed privilege, first royal and then political. Sandeep Kumar tells the story of an intriguing family that just caused another shakeup

Sandeep Kumar 

In June 2018, the people of Guna saw with interest a new face at Congress meetings: Mahanaryaman Scindia, son of Jyotiraditya Scindia who was then the Congress Campaign Committee in charge. Whether it was Guna, Gwalior or Shivpuri districts, Mahanaryaman assisted his father by travelling to places the latter was not able to visit.

On Tuesday, March 10, when Scindia Sr parted ways with the Congress, his son tweeted: “I am proud of my father for taking a stand for himself. It takes courage to resign from a legacy.” > History repeats itself It was in 1967 that ...

First Published: Fri, March 13 2020. 22:06 IST

