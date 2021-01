Farm stir at the crossroads as west Uttar Pradesh is the new battleground

An eerie silence prevailed in several of the protest sites on Wednesday, a day after Republic Day, when thousands of farmers broke through the barricades and laid siege to central Delhi and reached even the Red Fort.

While officially most of the protesting unions have maintained the agitation will continue peacefully and are planning their course of action starting with a day-long fast on January 30, the martyrdom day of Mahatma Gandhi, behind the scenes several say that Republic Day violence has dented the credibility of their protests, which have been going on for more than two ...