Genuinely misinformed: Tomar counters Sharad Pawar's views on farm laws

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has asserted that the new farm laws do not affect the current MSP system and APMC's Mandis as well.

Countering the the views of Former Agriculture Minister and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, Tomar on Sunday said that Mandis will be more competitive and cost effective in terms of services and infrastructure under the new ecosystem.

His response came a day after Pawar raised concern over the new farm laws saying these legislations will adversely affect the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and weaken the Mandi system.

In a series of tweets, Tomar said: "Under the new ecosystem, mandis are not affected. Instead, they will be more competitive and cost effective in terms of services and infrastructure; and both the systems will synergistically co-exist for the common interest of farmers."

"As he (Pawar) is such a veteran leader, I would like to believe that he was genuinely misinformed of the facts. Now that he has the right facts, I hope he will also change his stand and also explain the benefits to our farmers."

The Agriculture Minister claimed that new laws facilitate promotion of additional choice channel for farmers with choice to sell their produce to anyone, anywhere with hassle free movement in and outside the state to realize competitive and better net price for their produce.

He said, "This doesn't affect the current MSP system."

"Since he speaks with some experience and expertise on the issue, it was dismaying to see his tweets employ a mixture of ignorance and misinformation on the agriculture reforms," Tomar added.

The Centre enacted Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 last year in a move to bring reform in Agriculture and allied sectors which have been opposed by some groups of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh.

Around 40 organisations of farmers have been demonstrating at Delhi's borders since November 26, 2020 and demand for repeal of these three laws and legal guarantee for buying of the crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP).

--IANS

pj/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)