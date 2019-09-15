For BJP, the challenge in Jharkhand polls is to put its own house in order

Saryu Rai, veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and cabinet minister in Jharkhand, expected a mammoth response from the party to his recent tweet which had gone viral. However, it garnered only 150 likes from his followers, while the BJP played it down.

Rai had challenged the party’s election campaign slogan that centred around Chief Minister Raghubar Das. In the run-up to the Assembly polls, the BJP recently launched the Ghar Ghar Raghubar campaign. Even as many senior leaders in the party did not approve of this slogan, only Rai aired his view publicly. ...