Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah's detention revoked with immediate effect

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday issued orders revoking the detention of former Chief Minister, with immediate effect, Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary Planning, Jammu and Kashmir, said in a tweet.

Abdullah, a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir has been in detention for over seven months. He was earlier detained under the J&K Public Safety Act (PSA).

was placed under detention along with other leaders including his son and former J&K CM, Omar Abdullah on August 5, when the government ended special status to Jammu and Kashmir under and imposed massive restrictions.





Govt issues orders revoking detention of Dr pic.twitter.com/tcBzkwY7dI — Rohit Kansal (@kansalrohit69) March 13, 2020

Days ago, eight opposition parties sent a joint resolution to the BJP-led government, demanding the immediate release of all political detainees in Kashmir, especially the three former Chief Ministers -- Farooq and Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.