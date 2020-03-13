JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

MP CM Kamal Nath writes to guv amid crisis; accuses BJP of horse-trading
Business Standard

Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah's detention revoked with immediate effect

Abdullah, a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir has been in detention for over seven months

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Farooq Abdullah, National Conference
National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday issued orders revoking the detention of former Chief Minister, Farooq Abdullah with immediate effect, Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary Planning, Jammu and Kashmir, said in a tweet.

Abdullah, a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir has been in detention for over seven months. He was earlier detained under the J&K Public Safety Act (PSA).

Farooq Abdullah was placed under detention along with other leaders including his son and former J&K CM, Omar Abdullah on August 5, when the government ended special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and imposed massive restrictions.

Days ago, eight opposition parties sent a joint resolution to the BJP-led government, demanding the immediate release of all political detainees in Kashmir, especially the three former Chief Ministers -- Farooq and Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.
First Published: Fri, March 13 2020. 13:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU