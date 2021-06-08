Govt hopeful of holding monsoon session of Parliament on schedule in July

The government is hopeful that the Monsoon Session of will begin on its normal schedule in July, Parliamentary Affairs Minister said on Tuesday amid the second wave of Covid-19.

Since the pandemic began, three sessions of were curtailed and the winter session last year had to be cancelled. Last year, the Monsoon Session, which usually starts in July, had begun in September. “I am hopeful that session will be held as per its normal schedule starting in July," Joshi told PTI. Sources said the modalities of holding this year's Monsoon Session are still being discussed.

Parliamentary Standing Committee meetings are also expected to resume from the third week of June, according to sources.

The authorities are confident of holding the session in July itself as most of the parliamentarians, staff members of both Lok Sabha and secretariats and other stakeholders have received at least one dose of vaccine.

