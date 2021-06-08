RBI asks banks not to destroy CCTV recordings of demonetisation period

-
ALSO READ
RBI monetary policy announcements: Highlights and key takeaways
Sebi's new free float norms and what it means for LIC IPO: Explained
Reserve Bank of India forms expert panel for urban co-operative banks
Reserve Bank imposes penalty on City Union Bank, 3 other lenders
Look forward to repo rate cut by RBI in future, says India Inc
-
The RBI on Tuesday asked banks to preserve the CCTV recordings of their branches and currency chests from November 8, 2016, to December 30, 2016, till further orders with a view to assisting the enforcement agencies to take actions against persons involved in illegal activities during the demonetisation period.
The government had demonetised the then in circulation high value currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 on November 8, 2016, with an aim to check blackmoney and curb terror funding. As part of the exercise, the government gave the opportunity to the people to exchange junked currency notes (referred as Specified Bank Notes) or deposit them in their bank accounts.
New currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 denominations were also issued after withdrawal of SBNs. Huge crowds were witnessed at bank branches across the country for exchanging or depositing the demonetised currency.
On the basis of various inputs, the investigative agencies also started probing matters relating to illegal accumulation of new currency notes.
In order to facilitate such investigations, the RBI has asked the banks not to destroy the CCTV recordings of the period of demonetisation till further orders.
"...keeping in view the investigations pending with law enforcement agencies, proceedings pending at various courts, you are advised to preserve the CCTV recordings of operations at bank branches and currency chests for the period from November 08, 2016 to December 30, 2016 in a proper way, till further orders," the RBI said in a circular to banks.
The present order is a continuation of an earlier advisory issued to the lenders in December 2016 to preserve the CCTV footage of operations at bank branches and currency chests.
Of the Rs 15.41 lakh crore worth Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in circulation on November 8, 2016, when the note ban was announced, notes worth Rs 15.31 lakh crore have been returned.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor