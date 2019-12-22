Growing clamour for hanging: Over 462 on death row in the year 2018

Project 39A at National Law University, Delhi, compiles annual data, via multiple sources, on the use of the death penalty in India. Its 2018 report says 162 persons were sentenced to death by trial courts that year and 426 were on death row.

While 2018 saw most death sentences being delivered by trial courts in nearly two decades, the Supreme Court moved in the opposite direction. In 2018, the SC confirmed three death sentences under its review jurisdiction in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case. Last year also saw the legislative expansion of the death penalty for non-homicide ...