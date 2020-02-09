Haryana CM Khattar wins a fragile victory after a tiff with Anil Vij

Tension between Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Anil Vij, now home minister, had been brewing for five years, with the former seen to be foisted upon the seasoned players of the state by the top leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). But when the floodgates opened for an all-out war, the party brass had to intervene to reach a truce.

Though the central leadership has weighed in on behalf of Khattar, the whole episode has indicated the chief minister’s feebleness in keeping his flock in order. According to a notification issued by the chief ...