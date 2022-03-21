Hemant Soren's JMM eyes Cong's votes as latter weakens further in Jharkhand

Rameshwar Oraon, Jharkhand’s finance minister and a Congressman, is in a fix. Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been taking and executing crucial decisions related to his ministry and he gets to know of those later.

The subsidy on petrol, announced by Soren on January 26, is reported to be the latest of those. The unfolding political development in the state is another sign of trouble in the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led coalition government, of which the Congress is part. Oraon is one of the four ministers from the Congress in the 11-member cabinet, including the chief minister. ...