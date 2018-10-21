Is BJP taking advantage of SC order on women's entry into Sabarimala?

Sabarimala is considered one of the largest pilgrimage centres in the world, attracting more than 20 million people a year.

However, what grabbed the headlines recently were a Supreme Court order that allowed the entry of women in the age group of 10-50 to the temple, built before the 12th century, and the protests by organisations and political parties led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While protests are at their peak, with even women journalists being manhandled, many believe this may well set the stage for the BJP’s electoral triumph in Kerala, where the party ...