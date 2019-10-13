How BJP, Trinamool are seeking political gain from NRC issue in Bengal

Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) are seeking to make political gains from the issue of the proposed introduction of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in West Bengal and the effort to secure a parliamentary nod to the Citizenship Amendment Bill, fear of which allegedly has claimed 11 lives in the state so far.

While BJP leaders are insisting on finding infiltrators and driving them out of the country — a move they claim would help restore West Bengal to the hands of its original Bengali bhadraloks and inhabitants — the Mamata ...