How governors conduct themselves in the office during the BJP regime

Syed Sibtey Razi, a veteran Congressman from Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli, is perhaps remembered by few in the party, but Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders of a certain vintage will never forget him.

Months ago, a senior minister in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government spotted Razi, alone and forlorn, in Parliament’s Central Hall. He went up to Razi, inquired after his health and reminded him, half in jest, that as Jharkhand governor, he ensured a plane the minister (then a BJP functionary) took to Ranchi to manage a major political crisis was not allowed to land. ...