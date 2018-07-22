How identity politics plays a significant role in general, state elections

For years political scientists have struggled to understand the correlation between caste and election. A new 2018 study suggests a majority of Indians prefer political leaders from their own caste, indicating how plays a significant role in the general and This was more prevalent among illiterates across caste and religious groups.

Across eight states — Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Telangana — 55 Indians out of 100 would prefer a from their own caste and religion, found the study, ‘ And Society Between 2018’, carried out by the Azim Premji University (APU) and Lokniti (Centre for the Study of Developing Societies, or CSDS) in 22 assembly constituencies with 16,680 respondents.

No more than 10 per cent would actively choose a from a different caste. A little more than a third of those surveyed said the caste (35 per cent) of their would not matter. “There is a distrust of leaders from outside the community across all classes, and all caste-class intersections,” the study said. “The upper castes in general express the lowest trust in leaders from outside their own.”



While 55 per cent of all respondents expressed a bias for a political leader from the same caste, these results varied between states.

Jharkhand and Rajasthan had the most respondents (10per cent) who said they would actively choose a leader from a different caste.