How LDF's handling of three crises could shape the poll narrative in Kerala

The tenure of the current Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala has been dramatic. Right at its midpoint, Kerala was hit by an unprecedented flood that ravaged large swathes of farmland and inundated towns and cities.

Tens of thousands of houses were washed away, some 100,000 were severely damaged, and another 700,000, partially damaged. It was during this very period that Kerala also faced one of its toughest financial challenges: that of ensuring robust revenues under the new system of Goods and Services Tax (GST) that came into force in 2017. Kerala has been one of the ...