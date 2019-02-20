How ruling govts have used probe agencies to intimidate the Opposition

Makeshift studios had sprung up outside the office of the enforcement directorate (ED) when Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi, accompanied her husband Robert Vadra, who had been called in for questioning early this month. Vadra, son-in-law of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, has been booked by enforcement sleuths in 2008 on money-laundering charges in connection with suspected financial irregularities in land deals in Haryana.

But the fresh case was followed up by searches conducted by the ED in December. While the ED's move once again led to ...