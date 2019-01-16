How the BJP is using the 10% quota to win back its upper caste voters

Despite the several lacunae in the law's enactment, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s move to provide 10 per cent reservation to “economically weaker sections” among Hindu upper castes in jobs and education seeks to mollify its core support base, which had been upset with the Narendra Modi government’s courting of the Other Backward Classes, or OBCs, and dalits.

The move could fall foul of judicial scrutiny since it lacks empirical evidence, but it could help BJP neutralize the call among its upper caste supporters in the Hindi heartland to either boycott ...