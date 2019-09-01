In foreign lands, Tamil Nadu chief minister Palaniswami chases investors

In a bid to attract investors, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K Palaniswami has embarked on a two-week visit to the UK, the US and the UAE. He is the first chief minister of the state to go on an official visit to the Western nations. C N Annadurai’s and M G Ramachandran’s visits were personal.

Palaniswami and his team of ministers, who were usually seen in white shirts and white dhotis, are now moving around in suits. The chief minister is also breaking away from his leader the late J Jayalalithaa's policy, which was not in favour of such trips. The late DMK leader M ...