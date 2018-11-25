J&K assembly dissolution triggers a nationalism vs anti-nationalism debate

The dissolution of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly on November 21, buttressed by the claim that it was done to prevent horse-trading and preserve the security environment, has triggered a nationalism versus anti-nationalism debate in the sensitive state.

Governor Satya Pal Malik, the first political person to occupy Raj Bhavan in the state, cited four reasons for doing what he did, and the most serious among them was that parties with serious ideological differences could not have provided a stable government. The other was that “the fragile security situation in the State ...