Jammu and Kashmir Governor dissolves Assembly after PDP, Lone stake claim

Governor on Wednesday dissolved the state assembly after People's Conference leader and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti separately staked claim to form the government.

Lone claimed he had the support of 26 legislators and 18 others, which would cross the majority mark of 44, reported NDTV news channel. leader Mehbooba Mufti claimed she had the support of the Congress and the National Conference, taking their total to 56.





"As you are aware that is the largest party in the State assembly having a strength of 29. You might have gathered from the media reports that the Congress and National Conference has a strength of 15 and the Congress 12. That takes over collective strength to 56," Mufti said in letter she wrote to the governor and later tweeted.



Have been trying to send this letter to Rajbhavan. Strangely the fax is not received. Tried to contact HE Governor on phone. Not available. Hope you see it @jandkgovernor pic.twitter.com/wpsMx6HTa8 — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) November 21, 2018

Lone’s party has two MLAs, including himself, but he said he has the numbers in the assembly to form a government.

"Following our telephonic conversation regarding government formation in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, I hereby formally stake claim for the government formation in the state with the support of the and more than 18 other elected members of the J&K state legislature...," he said.