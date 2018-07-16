Jaitley's blog: Karnataka preview of what United Front promise for future?

Union Minister on Monday slammed the opposition and the idea of a united front in reference to the coalition government of Congress-Janta Dal (Secular) in Karnataka in a Facebook post.

Jaitley's comments come a day after Karnataka chief minister and JD(S) H D Kumaraswamy in an event expressed his unhappiness in heading the coalition government and said that he was swallowing pain of the government.

Jaitley said that that the developments in Karnataka were a repeat of what the Congress did to Chaudhary Charan Singh, Chandrasekhar, H D Deve Gowda and I K Gujral. He added that what is happening in Karnataka is the consequence of non-ideological opportunistic alliance with no agenda.

Here is Arun Jaitley's full Facebook post

