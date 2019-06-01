Kamal Nath govt in MP will fall on its own: BJP's Gopal Bhargava

As clouds of uncertainty loom on the future of the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. Many old guards of the BJP including eight time MLA and leader of Opposition in the Assembly Gopal Bhargava have said that the present government is counting its last few days.

Excerpts of an interview with Sandeep Kumar: There are speculations that the Income Tax department may summon top officials of the Madhya Pradesh government, politicians and aides of Chief Minister Kamal Nath in future to probe into an alleged hawala racket unearthed during the Lok Sabha (LS) election. Reports allege there ...