Karnataka BJP to hold 'Janotsava' rally on Aug 28 to mark 1-yr of Bommai

-
ALSO READ
Bommai meets Nadda, discusses Karnataka political developments
Centre contemplating to evacuate students from Kyiv via land routes: Bommai
Karnataka CM Bommai meets Amit Shah, raises hope of cabinet changes
Karnataka CM Bommai indicates decision likely on Covid control measures
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai likely to meet Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi
-
The ruling BJP in Karnataka will be holding 'Janotsava' rally in Doddaballapura on August 28 to mark the completion of Basavaraj Bommai-led government's one year in office and the saffron party being in power for three years in the state.
A meeting headed by Chief Minister Bommai was held to discuss the preparations for this event on Tuesday night at his official residence, his office said in a statement.
BJP national leaders are expected to be invited for the event, which is aimed at showcasing the achievements of the government before the people, it said.
The rally was originally planned on July 28 (the date of Bommai's one year in office) at Doddaballapura, but the CM was forced to cancel it following outrage over BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettar's murder in Dakshina Kannada district on July 26.
The event will be seen as a show of strength by the BJP in the run-up to 2023 assembly polls.
The BJP is under pressure by its leaders from different parts of the state to hold large scale events, following senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah's massive 75th birthday bash at Davangere earlier this month and the grand old party's mega 'Freedom March' in Bengaluru to commemorate 75 years of Independence on August 15.
Several BJP leaders from Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapura and Tumakuru districts, which surround Doddaballapura, were part of Tuesday's meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU