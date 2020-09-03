KC Venugopal: What makes the leader from Kerala important in the Congress

He belongs to Kerala’s Kannur district (in the north) but has been elected several times both to the assembly and Lok Sabha from Alleppey in the south of the state. A nice Nair boy who has a Masters degree in mathematics, he could have got any job he wanted. But he opted for politics.

And though his Hindi is a bit wobbly, he was the general secretary dispatched to sort out the recent Congress mess in Rajasthan. At a recent meeting of top leaders of the party, he said what he thought of them quite bluntly, apparently secure in the confidence that Those Who Matter would back him. That ...