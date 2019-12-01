Kejriwal looks to 'water' down BJP campaign with a volley of freebies

There is little doubt that Delhi’s population lives in fear of the air they breathe.

A few months before the Assembly elections in the city, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears to have successfully planted another fear in people’s minds — the water Delhi’s people drink is infused with disease-causing coliform bacteria, generally found in human faeces, contains cancer-causing phenolic compounds found in industrial waste, has traces of household detergents called anionic detergents that can lead to skin damage, and much of it is turbid and foul-smelling. A ...