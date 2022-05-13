- Latest news LIVE updates: Congress' Chintan Shivir begins today in Udaipur
- Much more than Prashant Kishor at Cong's 3-day Chintan Shivir in Udaipur
- Rahul Gandhi takes train to Udaipur to attend Cong's 3-day Chintan Shivir
- Senior opposition leader told me becoming PM twice should be enough: Modi
- Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi, seeks release of MGNREGA, PMAY funds
- Govt aims to build 18,000 km of highways in FY23, says Nitin Gadkari
- Andhra CM to showcase state at Davos summit, explore partnerships
- Congress to be pivotal for anti-BJP formation in 2024 polls: Sachin Pilot
- Cong leaders to pitch for Rahul Gandhi as party president at Chintan Shivir
- India needs stronger opposition for healthy democracy: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
Live news updates: From crisis in Sri Lanka and Ukraine, to the political developments back home and more, catch all the live updates on latest news here
Live news updates: As Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders boarded a train to Rajasthan's Udaipur to participate in three-day brainstorming session, beginning from Friday, there is no clarity that the G-23 dissidents group's strategy and if they will propose the changes which has been mooted by them to party chief Sonia Gandhi. Even the G-23 leaders - many of whom have been accomodated in various committees in the run up for the 'Chintan Shivir'. Sources within the group say that they will think over the matter during the event before any comment.
Veteran Opposition leader and former premier Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn-in as Sri Lanka's 26th prime minister on Thursday to stabilise the country's debt-ridden economy and end the political turmoil, a development welcomed by India which said it looks forward to working with the new government and reaffirmed its commitment to the Sri Lankan people. Wickremesinghe was sworn-in as prime minister by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to lead a proposed all-party government, days after his predecessor Mahinda Rajapaksa was forced to resign following violent protests over the worst economic crisis in the island nation.
Russian forces have carried out a rocket attack on a major oil refinery in Kremenchuk town in Ukraine's central Poltava region, said the head of Poltava regional military-civilian administration Dmytro Lunin. "Today's shelling of the Poltava region is perhaps the largest during the full-scale war," Lunin wrote on Telegram. Twelve rockets hit the infrastructure facilities in Kremenchuk, with most of them striking the oil refinery, Lunin was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency. The attack caused fire at the oil refinery, Lunin said, adding there were no casualties in the shelling.
North Korea has already registered more than 18,000 Covid-19 cases in the country, with eight fatalities, the Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, citing North Korean state media. On Thursday, North Korea reported the first case of Covid-19 in the country. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un described the situation as a sudden emergency and announced a lockdown.
