Living to fight another day: Is Kamal Nath gearing up for 2023 elections?

In March 2020, when Jyotiraditya Scindia brought down Kamal Nath’s government in Madhya Pradesh, many saw this as the end of his career in the state. But it was not like that. Instead of leaving Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath carefully chose to stay back and, for the first time in his very long career, has opted to become a bread-and-butter politician.

People who know Kamal Nath were surprised. Until then he was known as a prominent leader who believed more in corporate work culture. On multiple occasions, he had said: “I believe in development and not ...