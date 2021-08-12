Lok Sabha session ends abruptly; Speaker meets PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress President Sonia Gandhi and floor leaders of various other parties met the Speaker on Wednesday after the latter expressed anguish over the disruptions in proceedings during the

The leaders met the Speaker in his chamber over tea after the was adjourned sine die.

The lower house was adjourned sine die on Wednesday, two days before schedule, after Opposition protests over the Pegasus snooping row, farm laws and other issues continuously marred the proceedings since the start of the session on July 19.

Addressing a press conference, Birla said out of the total 96 hours, the House functioned for only 21 hours and its productivity reduced to 22 per cent due to the ruckus. He disapproved of the members coming into the Well and shouting slogans, saying presiding officers have maintained that such conduct was unacceptable.

"I am pained with continuous disruptions of the House. I don't have words to express my anguish over the ruckus in the House... I am extremely hurt," Birla said.

The Speaker said he will call a meeting of leaders of all parties to build consensus on ways to ensure that rules are strictly followed and to discuss stringent action against habitual offenders. He also said the people of the country expect Parliament, which is the temple of democracy, to function so that elected representatives can raise matters of public concern and feel saddened when it does not happen.

