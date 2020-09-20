Lure of power amid farm protests: Dushyant Chautala may lie low and wait

From the point of view of Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda the best thing that could have happened was the set of three Ordinances — The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020.

The Bills related to the first two were passed by the Rajya Sabha on Sunday, while the third is set to clear the House hurdle soon. Beset with a second state-level electoral defeat in a row, rapidly losing Jat support, ...