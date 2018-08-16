Madras HC judges boycott Governor's tea party over seating protocol issues

The judges of has boycotted the tea party organised by Raj Bhavan on the Independence Day, as a mark of protest to the alleged seating arrangement issues during the swearing in of the new Chief Justice

Allegations are that the senior judges were made to sit behind the state ministers and also the police officers, during the swearing-in ceremony recently. Some of the judges came out in open to mark their protest and alleged that the protocol was not maintained.

On Wednesday, when the Governor conducted a tea party, the Judges except Chief Justice did not appear for the event, according to sources.