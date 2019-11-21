- Maharashtra govt formation LIVE: Cong-NCP to hold joint meeting today
- Will soon stake claim to form govt with Congress and Shiv Sena, says NCP
- Sena hasn't formally exited NDA; Parliament seating shouldn't change: Raut
- Shah calls for pan-Indian rollout of NRC; not in Bengal, says Mamata
- Can Places of Worship Act be a deterrent to future Mandir-Masjid disputes?
- Govt must disclose details about electoral bonds before Parliament: Cong
- Pawar meets Modi in Parliament, tells him about Maharashtra farmers' issues
- Will restore internet in Kashmir after local admin approves: Amit Shah
- Congress reschedules its 'Bharat Bachao rally' at Ramlila Maidan to Dec 14
- Mamata Banerjee warns against 'minority extremism', Owaisi hits back
Maharashtra government formation LIVE updates: NCP and Shiv Sena leaders said that the political impasse in the state would end today.
Maharashtra's wait for a government continues since the assembly elections, which were held a month ago, in spite of frantic talks involving all four probable stakeholders of power - Bharatiya Janta Party, Nationalist Congress Party, Shiv Sena and the Congress party.
The coveted chief minister's post is the bone of contention between the former allies - Shiv Sena and BJP and the probable NCP-Congress-Sena alliance.
On Wednesday, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut told reporters that the chief minister of the state will be from his party, but parried question on whether the Sena would hold the post for five years.
Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly were held on October 21 and were fought by two alliances - BJP-Shiv Sena and Congress-NCP. The BJP-Shiv Sena coalition comfortably crossed the majority mark. However, the saffron parties severed ties with each other. Arithmetically speaking, no party in Maharashtra had the ability to form a government without the help of any other. As none of the political parties succeeded in getting the numbers, Maharashtra governor imposed President's rule on the state.
