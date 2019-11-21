JUST IN
Maharashtra govt formation LIVE: Cong-NCP to hold joint meeting today

Maharashtra government formation LIVE updates: NCP and Shiv Sena leaders said that the political impasse in the state would end today.

Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Sonia Gandhi
Maharashtra's wait for a government continues since the assembly elections, which were held a month ago, in spite of frantic talks involving all four probable stakeholders of power - Bharatiya Janta Party, Nationalist Congress Party, Shiv Sena and the Congress party.

The coveted chief minister's post is the bone of contention between the former allies - Shiv Sena and BJP and the probable NCP-Congress-Sena alliance.

On Wednesday, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut told reporters that the chief minister of the state will be from his party, but parried question on whether the Sena would hold the post for five years.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly were held on October 21 and were fought by two alliances - BJP-Shiv Sena and Congress-NCP. The BJP-Shiv Sena coalition comfortably crossed the majority mark. However, the saffron parties severed ties with each other. Arithmetically speaking, no party in Maharashtra had the ability to form a government without the help of any other. As none of the political parties succeeded in getting the numbers, Maharashtra governor imposed President's rule on the state.

