Maharashtra govt formation: Prez rule imposed, but Cong-NCP-Sena talks on

After the Centre imposed President’s Rule in Maharashtra on Tuesday afternoon and put the Assembly in suspended animation, the Nationalist Party (NCP) and the said they were open to an alliance with the but needed “clarity” on issues, and would like to come up with a common minimum programme. The two also said Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray contacted the two parties for the first time on Sunday.

Thackeray later in the evening addressed a press conference and reiterated how parties of different ideological persuasions needed more time to discuss issues. He insisted that it was the which had not lived up to its promise, forcing the Sena to contact the and the He said now that the state was under central rule, the three parties had six months to give shape to the next government.

According to sources, Thackeray told his party legislators in a closed-door meeting that the was still trying to reach out and a possible BJP-Sena government was a possibility. When asked about this, Thackeray evaded a direct reply. On ideological differences with the Congress and the NCP, Thackeray said he was collecting information on how the had alliances with the Peoples Democratic Party in Jammu and Kashmir, with the Janata Dal (United), Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party in Bihar, and with N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party in Andhra Pradesh, none of whom espouses the Hindutva ideology.

The evening press conferences in Mumbai, first the joint press conference of the Congress- addressed by Sharad Pawar and Ahmed Patel, and later of Thackeray's, came after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari refused to grant the more time it had sought to form the government.

The Opposition accused the Narendra Modi government of moving in haste in imposing central rule. It said the governor has violated the Constitutional scheme, and said this was done to pave the way for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to “manufacture a majority” for itself in the state.

The moved the Supreme Court against the governor’s decision for not heeding to its Monday evening request for more time. The Congress rejected speculation that it deliberately delayed issuing support. Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said the party would not have undertaken prolonged discussions if that was the case.

Congress leaders met NCP chief Pawar in the evening in Mumbai and expressed hope that the three parties could still form the government. Congress general secretaries Mallikarjun Kharge, K C Venugopal and Sonia Gandhi’s political advisor Ahmed Patel met Pawar.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi spoke to Pawar and authorised the three senior party leaders to hold further talks with him, Venugopal had tweeted.

In the morning, a communique from Rashtrapati Bhavan said the President has accepted the resignation of Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant from the Union council of ministers. Sawant, the minister of heavy industries and public enterprises, was the lone Sena minister in the Modi-led council of ministers, but resigned on Monday. Prakash Javadekar will look after the heavy industries and public enterprises portfolios, in addition to his existing portfolios of environment, forest and climate change and information and broadcasting.

After the BJP had expressed its inability to form the government, the governor had invited the second largest party, the on Sunday evening. The Sena leaders met Koshyari before the 7.30pm deadline on Monday. The governor refused to grant Sena the three days it had sought to form the government, and invited the third largest party, the NCP. He had given NCP time until 8.30 pm on Tuesday to express its “willingness and ability” to form the government.