JUST IN
Meet Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, a watchman once and now at the gates of glory
UP Congress to launch state-level 'Bharat Jodo Yatras' from today
Congress Himachal MLAs to meet in Shimla today to decide chief minister
Need to protect Himachal Pradesh Congress MLAs from 'poaching' bid: Baghel
UP CM Adityanath accuses previous state govts of neglecting Lucknow
BJP govt has failed to protect Kashmiri Pandits, says PDP chief Mufti
Uttar Pradesh urban local body polls: Inside vs outside for Congress
Poll authorities seek action against AAP after MCC violation in Delhi event
BJP revamps Punjab unit; many ex-Cong leaders appointed as office bearers
Recruitment scams did not take place during my tenure: Uttarakhand CM Dhami
You are here: Home » Politics Â» News Â» North
AAP has to address both organisational, ideological questions: Rahul Verma
Business Standard

Meet Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, a watchman once and now at the gates of glory

Having risen through the ranks, Sukhu marks a generational change in the Congress

Topics
Congress | Himachal Pradesh | indian politics

Aditi Phadnis  |  New Delhi 

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh

In March-April this year, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (58), former chief of the Himachal Pradesh (HP) unit of the Congress, was named chief of the party’s campaign committee. But more importantly, the head of the committee that would screen

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Congress

First Published: Sun, December 11 2022. 22:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU