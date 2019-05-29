Modi 2.0: Portfolios 10 key members of BJP might get in the new Cabinet

With the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returning to power at the Centre for another five years with a decisive mandate in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, all eyes will now be on the shape the new Union Cabinet will take.

The picture will get clearer on Thursday, with the swearing-in of the government. Until then, bravely sticking our neck out, we look at the possible top ministers in the Narendra Modi Cabinet — starting with the ‘captain’ and ‘star player’ himself — based on intense buzz in political and bureaucratic ...