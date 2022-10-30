MP polls: A possible Cong-JAYS tie-up, Bhim Army moves liven up politics

When the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP-led) National Democratic Alliance (NDA) announced that Droupadi Murmu will be its presidential candidate, the political landscape in Bhopal saw a shift. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emerged at public functions adorned in tribal attire to celebrate Murmu’s nomination, to the accompaniment of various kinds of tribal dance. Needless to say, the jubilation was based on the belief that this move might turn the tide in favour of the party in the tribal belt of the state.