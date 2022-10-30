MP polls: A possible Cong-JAYS tie-up, Bhim Army moves liven up politics

When the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP-led) National Democratic Alliance (NDA) announced that Droupadi Murmu will be its presidential candidate, the political landscape in Bhopal saw a shift. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emerged at public functions adorned in tribal attire to celebrate Murmu’s nomination, to the accompaniment of various kinds of tribal dance. Needless to say, the jubilation was based on the belief that this move might turn the tide in favour of the party in the tribal belt of the state.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, October 30 2022. 22:38 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU