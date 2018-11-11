N Chandrababu Naidu is using his magic touch as honest broker, again

Has anyone noticed how often Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is visiting Delhi? He now comes to the national capital at least once every two weeks.

Interlocutors suggest the frequency will increase as the general elections draw near. Naidu is conscious that (a) he has valuable experience in bringing big egos together against one enemy; (b) his salvation lies in winning Andhra Pradesh assembly elections only if a ‘friendly’ government is in place at the Centre; (c) the BJP is distinctly unfriendly to the point of being an adversary and will continue to ...