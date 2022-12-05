New political alliances, change of guard to mark Parliament Winter Session

New political alignments in Bihar – with Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United (JDU) walking out of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and joining the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) – and a leadership change in the Congress will be the new features of the Winter session of Parliament that will begin Wednesday, December 7, and end December 29 with a total of 17 sittings. With Congress leader Rahul Gandhi having already announced that he will not attend the session as he is busy with the Bharat Jodo yatra, the session is expected to be tranquil.
First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 06:30 IST
