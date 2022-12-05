JUST IN
New political alliances, change of guard to mark Parliament Winter Session
Business Standard

Proceedings likely to be tranquil, with Rahul Gandhi staying away; TMC to draw up list of issues on Dec 7

Aditi Phadnis  |  New Delhi 

Parliament
Some bills that were referred to parliamentary committees and have already undergone bipartisan scrutiny, are awaiting passage.

New political alignments in Bihar – with Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United (JDU) walking out of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and joining the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) – and a leadership change in the Congress will be the new features of the Winter session of Parliament that will begin Wednesday, December 7, and end December 29 with a total of 17 sittings. With Congress leader Rahul Gandhi having already announced that he will not attend the session as he is busy with the Bharat Jodo yatra, the session is expected to be tranquil.

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 06:30 IST

